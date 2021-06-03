Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak loses Bitcoin scam case against YouTube By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak loses Bitcoin scam case against YouTube

A recent court ruling said that video hosting giant YouTube is not responsible for cryptocurrency-related scams posted on its platform.

Apple (NASDAQ:) co-founder Steve Wozniak failed to support his lawsuit against YouTube over an advert using his image to promote a fake (BTC) giveaway, Bloomberg reports.