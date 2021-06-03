AMC shares jump another 13% as Reddit rally extends By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A taxi passes an AMC theatre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) – Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) Holdings Inc jumped 12.7% in premarket trading on Thursday, extending a social-media driven rally that has lifted the movie theater operator’s stock by more than 500% since mid-May.

AMC’s stock nearly doubled to $62.55 on Wednesday and was last up at about $70.50 in early deals.

Shares of other so-called “meme stocks”, which have attracted attention from individual investors on online trading platforms, were also up. Koss Corp and BlackBerry (NYSE:) Ltd rose 2.9% and 17.0%, respectively.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR