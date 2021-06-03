AMC shares jump another 13% as Reddit rally extends By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A taxi passes an AMC theatre amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri



(Reuters) – Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) Holdings Inc jumped 12.7% in premarket trading on Thursday, extending a social-media driven rally that has lifted the movie theater operator’s stock by more than 500% since mid-May.

AMC’s stock nearly doubled to $62.55 on Wednesday and was last up at about $70.50 in early deals.

Shares of other so-called “meme stocks”, which have attracted attention from individual investors on online trading platforms, were also up. Koss Corp and BlackBerry (NYSE:) Ltd rose 2.9% and 17.0%, respectively.