AMC Entertainment, Tesla and FireEye Fall Premarket; By Investing.com

PVH (NYSE:) stock rose 0.1% after the owner of clothes brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein beat earnings and revenue expectations for the latest quarter, and also raised its full-year forecast.

Splunk (NASDAQ:) stock fell 4.9% after the software firm reported a greater-than-expected loss for the first quarter. That said, Splunk has been transitioning customers to cloud-based versions of its software, and recurring cloud revenue did jump 83% during the quarter compared to a year ago.

Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.2% after the electric car maker announced it was issuing two new recalls to address seat belt issues, One recall covers 5,530 vehicles, comprising 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y cars, and the other covers 2,166 Model Y vehicles from 2019-2021.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) stock fell 5.9%, overturning earlier premarket gains of over 20%, after the meme stock favorite announced plans to sell over 11 million shares. The movie theatre chain has recently seen its market value soar over $30 billion, making it bigger than at least half of the companies in the .

