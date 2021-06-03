Alexandra Shipp Opens Up About Her Decision To Come Out

“It’s never too late to be you.”
In a candid Instagram post, the Love, Simon actor publicly addressed her sexuality for the first time and opened up about her decision to come out last year.
“I didn’t come out until I was 28. Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied,” Alexandra began.
She continued, “I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late. I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work. I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared.”
Alexandra went on to say that it became exhausting for her to be “scared all the time” and chase “other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be.”
After coming out to the important people in her life, she says she’s happy in ways she doesn’t think she could have even imagined as a child.
“I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY FUCKING DAY and it feels incredible!!” Alexandra shared.
She added that no matter what age you decide to live your authentic self, it’s never too late.
“I’m not denying anything anymore. I’m not scared anymore. I have #pride in who I am and what I’m doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose me,” Alexandra concluded.
And in honor of Alexandra’s heartfelt post, please enjoy her recent starring role in Hayley Kiyoko’s beautiful music video for “Chance.”
