Ackman’s SPAC nearing deal with Universal Music Group

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: William ‘Bill’ Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager of Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reuters) – Billionaire investor William Ackman’s blank-check firm Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is nearing a deal with Universal Music Group that would value the company at about $40 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3vPqub3)
Universal Music Group and Pershing Square Tontine did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.