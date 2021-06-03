Ackman’s Pershing Square SPAC nearing $40-bln deal with Universal Music Group -sources

Article content

Billionaire investor William Ackman’s blank-check firm Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is nearing a deal with Universal Music Group that would value the world’s biggest music label at nearly $40 billion, two people familiar with the matter said.

A deal of that size, if completed successfully, would mark the biggest-ever merger involving a so-called special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), similar in size to the $40-billion deal that ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings clinched in April.

Pershing Square Tontine Holding’s shares were down nearly 6% at $23.5 a share in after-market trade, close to its initial public offering (IPO) price of $20, after news of the potential deal broke. The closer the SPAC shares trade to their IPO price, the more skeptical investors are that the deal will be completed.

The sources cautioned that there was no guarantee that Universal and Pershing Square would finalize the deal and the talks can still fall apart. Ackman told his investors late last month that he hoped to make an announcement on the Tontine target within weeks.

Without naming the company, Ackman said on the call that his team was “working to complete the transaction” and that he likes the business and loves the management team.