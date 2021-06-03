40 Million Automata (ATA) Introduced on Binance Launchpool By CoinQuora



40 Million Automata (ATA) Introduced on Binance Launchpool



Binance has introduced the Automata Network (ATA) on Binance Launchpool.

It is the 20th project on Binance Launchpool.

ATA is the native token of the Automata Network. The network began in March 2021. More so, it is a decentralized service protocol with a middleware service layer for DApps over many blockchain platforms. Besides, it adds privacy while making cross-platform integration smooth.

Binance expressed its excitement as follow:

“Binance is excited to announce the 20th project on Binance Launchpool – Automata (ATA), a decentralized service protocol that provides a privacy middleware layer for dApps.”

The team said that Launchpool would offer token rewards of up to a whopping 40 million ATA. This represents just 4% of the total token. In addition, ATA has a maximum token supply of 1,000,000,000 ATA.

Based on the news, 28,000,000 ATA, representing 70% of the utility tokens, will be available for users who stake BNB tokens. Also, 4,000,000 ATA, meaning 10% of the assigned tokens, will be for users who stake BUSD. Lastly, 8,000,000 ATA in rewards will go to the DOT stake, making up 20% of the available tokens.

Further, the Binance team said that users can stake their BNB, BUSD, and DOT into separate pools. This enables them to farm ATA tokens over 30 days. Moreover, the farming started 2021-06-02 00:00 AM (UTC).

Also, Binance said it will list ATA into the innovation zone at 2021-06-07 06:00 AM (UTC). Furthermore, it will open trading with ATA/BTC, ATA/BNB, ATA/BUSD, and ATA/USDT trading pairs.

To continue, Binance noted that the farming would end by July 1, 2021, at precisely 11:59 pm (UTC).

This article was first published on coinquora.com

