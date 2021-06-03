4 Top Cathie Wood Dividend Stocks to Buy Now By StockNews



4 Top Cathie Wood Dividend Stocks to Buy Now



The Federal Reserve’s commitment to keeping interest rates at their current low levels despite rising inflation and market volatility have motivated renowned investor Cathie Wood to expand her holdings to include high dividend paying stocks. We think her top picks in this realm, Thermo Fisher (TMO), Deere (NYSE:), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:), and Paccar (NASDAQ:), could be valuable additions to one’s portfolio now. Let’s discuss some details.Cathie Wood is one of the most popular investors globally. Her flagship fund, ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), has gained 81.5% over the past year, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust Fund ETF’s (SPY) 38.6% returns.

Wood has been betting on dividend-paying stocks lately, given the current macroeconomic backdrop. Rising inflationary pressure and fluctuating benchmark Treasury yields, along with the stock market volatility, are the primary reasons she is now focusing on such stocks.

Thus, Wood’s popular holdings Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:), Deere & Company (DE), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), and Paccar Inc . (PCAR), which have stable dividend payout histories, could be ideal investment bets now.

