2 Uniform Stocks to Buy Now as Employees Return to Work By StockNews

As more than 50% adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States, factories and offices are reopening and the return-to-physical-workspace trend is gaining steam and pushing workers to seek uniforms from popular companies like Cintas (CTAS) and UniFirst (NYSE:). These companies are well positioned to witness a surge in orders in the near term.The uniform industry was hit hard by the pandemic last year because of the stringent regulations that lead to the closure of manufacturing plants, retail shops, supply chains, and various sectors that demand work wear. In fact, many uniform manufacturers switched to producing medical scrubs, PPE kits, and warm-up jackets for healthcare employees, which, in turn, kept their businesses running.

But now, as more than 50% of adults are fully vaccinated in the United States, offices and factories are reopening and employees are returning to work. This is leading to rising demand for uniforms.

As more employees return to physical workspace, the demand for work wear is expected to soar. Moreover, the rising interest of consumers for customized clothing is driving the uniform market further. Against this backdrop, uniform stocks like Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:) and UniFirst Corporation (UNF), with strong financials, are expected to soar in the coming months.

