18 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — June 3

Nicole Kidman celebrated the 20th anniversary of her classic film, Moulin Rouge!, by sharing publicity photos and promotional photoshoots she did with Ewan McGregor:
In honor of Noah Reid’s 34th birthday, Dan Levy posted this photo the two of them took as part of the very funny engagement photos episode of Schitt’s Creek:
In honor of the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor, shared this photo of herself in her bedroom (where she wrote the songs for it) in the early 2000s:
Madonna posted this of photo of herself in 1994 attending an NBA — and also cropped out her ex, Dennis Rodman:
Mariska Hargitay posted this headshot of herself from the early ’80s:
Salma Hayek shared this stunning photo of herself from the early ’00s:
Mariah Carey remembered when she had a “Rachel” haircut in 1996:
Janet Jackson shared this photo of herself from her 1993 film, Poetic Justice:
In honor of Ronnie Wood’s 74th birthday, Mick Jagger shared this photo of them during the recording of the Stones’ album, Some Girls, in 1977:
Tom Ellis celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Meaghan Oppenheimer by sharing this romantic photo of the two of them on their big day:
The essence of beauty herself, Jaida Essence Hall, celebrated the one-year anniversary of her winning RuPaul’s Drag Race by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos of herself filming the finale (at home!):
While Jaida’s longtime friend, Trixie Mattel, shared this photo of the two of them in the early ’10s:
Michelle Obama shared her high school graduation photo to celebrate the class of 2021:
In honor of what would’ve been her father Tony Curtis’ 96th birthday, Jamie Lee Curtis posted this photo of him holding her in the late ’50s:
In honor of her son Charlie Hall’s 24th birthday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared this adorbs photo of the two of them in the late ’90s:
Justin Bieber celebrated his little sister Jazmyn Bieber’s 13th birthday by sharing a couple of cute photos of them napping together throughout the years:
J Balvin remembered when he performed with Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020:
And finally, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her debut album, On the 6, by sharing this promotional video for it:
