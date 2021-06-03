17 Of The Worst Celebrity Breakup Stories

Breakups suck no matter who you are. However, when your relationship dissolves in the public eye, things can get pretty…messy.

Here are 17 of the worst ways celebrities have dumped other celebrities:

1.

Matt Damon and Minnie Driver had been dating for a year when, during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show, he said he was single.


She told the Los Angeles Times, “It seemed like a good forum for him to announce to the world that we were no longer together, which I found fantastically inappropriate. Of course, he was busy declaring his love for me on David Letterman a month previously.”

2.

Pete Davidson broke up with Cazzie David via text, and she found out he was dating Ariana Grande the next day via Instagram.


She told the Los Angeles Times that she initiated the breakup then decided she wanted him back, only to receive the devastating message two days later. 

3.

While Laura Dern was away from home shooting a movie, her fiancé Billy Bob Thornton ghosted her and married Angelina Jolie behind her back.


She told Talk magazine, “It’s like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity.”

4.

Zayn Malik allegedly ended his two-year engagement to Perrie Edwards with a text while she was touring in the US, leaving her homeless.


In her band Little Mix’s book Our World, she wrote, “After I split with my partner, out of the blue, I had nowhere to go, which was incredibly stressful… At the time we were promoting ‘Black Magic,’ doing a lot of traveling, and while I was in America things really hit me and I panicked. I realized I was homeless.”

However, Zayn refuted her side of the story, telling Fader, “I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message. I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that, and the public should know that as well. I don’t want to explain why or what I did, I just want the public to know I didn’t do that.”

5.

On the day she was supposed to marry Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts ran away to Ireland with his best friend Jason Patric.


However, Kiefer and Jason became friends again in 2009. On a podcast interview in 2021, Jason said, “What lasted after all that is me and Kiefer, 35-year buddies.”

6.

Joe Jonas broke up with Taylor Swift in a 27-second phone call, and she told The Ellen Show, “When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18.”


Years later, she made another appearance on The Ellen Show and said that the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager was “probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much.”

7.

Calvin Harris broke up with Rita Ora by tweeting, “To address speculation, myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman, and I wish her all the best.”


She told Marie Clare, “I was at that point in my relationship where I felt he could do no wrong. I thought he had my back and that he’d never steer me wrong. But then [our collaboration] ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ came out, and everything started to go a bit weird.”

8.

Russell Brand ended his 14-month marriage by texting Katy Perry that he was divorcing her.


She told Vogue, “I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day. I let go and I was like, this isn’t because of me; this is beyond me. So I have moved on from that.”

9.

The week after Dollicia Bryan publicly confirmed her relationship with Drake, they allegedly broke up because they argued about his colored contacts.


Supposedly, she said she didn’t like it when he wore hazel-colored contacts and left their date after an argument. He moved on with his ex Nebby soon after.

10.

Crystal Harris left Hugh Hefner’s mansion five days before their wedding, taking his favorite dog with her.


She later went through with the wedding and stayed with him until his death.

11.

While rumors swirled that Blac Chyna was dating Future, she got a tattoo of his name on her hand, but he tweeted that he was “single and focusing on what makes me happy.”


She later covered up the tattoo with her daughter’s name.

12.

Iggy Azalea caught her fiancé Nick Young sneaking other women into their house, then she found out he was expecting a second child with his ex via media reports.


She tweeted, “I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.”

13.

Jai Brooks allegedly broke up with Ariana Grande via text right before she went onstage of the opening night of her tour.


Their brothers got into a Twitter argument after the news about Ariana’s relationship with Nathan Sykes broke.

14.

Patrick Meagher broke up with Stassi Schroeder on their fourth anniversary…the day before they were supposed to leave for a vacation she’d already fully paid for.


On her podcast, she said, “Granted, okay, we broke up for a really long time, but we met four years ago on that day. I didn’t even get a daisy. Not even a weed.”

15.

Daniel Day-Lewis ended his six-year relationship with Isabelle Adjani via fax when he found out she was pregnant.


More than 25 years later, he and their son Gabriel are close.

16.

Jason Derulo broke up with Jordin Sparks over the phone because he “wasn’t in town.”


In a radio interview, he said, “Every relationship has their ups and downs and you know, when you start having more downs than ups, you gotta take a look at your relationship and be like, ‘Is this something that I’m supposed to be doing?’”

17.

And finally, Kris Humphries learned that Kim Kardashian was filing for divorce through the media headlines.


In a statement, he said, “I love my wife and am devastated to learn she filed for divorce…I’m willing to do whatever it takes to make it work.”

