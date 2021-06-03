17 Of The Worst Celebrity Breakup Stories



In her band Little Mix’s book Our World, she wrote, “After I split with my partner, out of the blue, I had nowhere to go, which was incredibly stressful… At the time we were promoting ‘Black Magic,’ doing a lot of traveling, and while I was in America things really hit me and I panicked. I realized I was homeless.”

However, Zayn refuted her side of the story, telling Fader, “I have more respect for Perrie than to end anything over text message. I love her a lot, and I always will, and I would never end our relationship over four years like that. She knows that, I know that, and the public should know that as well. I don’t want to explain why or what I did, I just want the public to know I didn’t do that.”