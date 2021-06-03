17 Celebrities Whose Parents Aren’t Ridiculously Famous Actors But Are Still Famous In The ‘Biz

To make it in Hollywood, you gotta know someone.

1.

Zooey and Emily Deschanel’s dad is Caleb Deschanel, a cinematographer. He has been nominated for an Oscar SIX times!


2.

Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal’s parents are Stephen Gyllenhaal and Naomi Foner. Stephen is a director and Naomi is a Golden Globe–winning sceenwriter.


3.

Ben Platt’s dad is big-time movie producer Marc Platt. He produced Legally Blonde, La La Land, and sooo much more.


4.

Actor Lucas Hedges’s dad is Peter Hedges. He’s a novelist, producer, and director whose work includes the book-turned-movie What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and About a Boy.

5.

Troian Bellisario’s dad is TV producer Donald P. Bellisario. His work includes NCIS and Quantum Leap.


6.

Rachel Bilson’s dad is Danny Bilson, a producer, writer, and director. His father/her grandfather is Bruce Bilson, a television director. She’s third-gen showbiz!


7.

Kristen Stewart’s parents are John and Jules Stewart. Her dad is TV producer and her mom is a script supervisor.


8.

Zosia Mamet’s dad is Tony-nominated playwright David Mamet. He also has many screenwriting credits.


9.

Tony Goldwyn is the son of producer Samuel Goldwyn Jr., who is the son of Samuel Goldwyn (the OG) — he basically cofounded the literal making of feature films.


10.

Maude Apatow’s dad is comedy writer/director/producer Judd Apatow (and her mom is actress Leslie Mann).


11.

Bryce Dallas Howard’s dad is very famous director Ron Howard.


12.

Max Minghella’s dad is Anthony Minghella. He was a sceenwriter whose work includes The Talented Mr. Ripley and The English Patient.


13.

Jason Bateman’s dad is Kent Bateman. Honestly, it’s really hard to find a pic of Kent BUT he was a producer/director.


14.

Cruel Summer‘s Harley Quinn Smith is the daughter of filmmaker Kevin Smith, creator of Clerks and Jay and Silent Bob.


15.

Rebecca Hall’s dad is Peter Hall. He was a director. He founded the Royal Shakespeare Company among many other things.


16.

Allison William’s dad is broadcast journalist Brian Williams.


17.

And while not related by blood, Dr. Arizona Robbins aka Jessica Capshaw’s stepdad is Steven Spielberg. You’ve heard of him.


