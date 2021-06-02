Wyoming set to build Natrium advanced reactor on old coal plant site

Article content

WASHINGTON — The governor of coal-producing state Wyoming said on Wednesday that advanced nuclear reactor company TerraPower LLC and PacifiCorp have selected his state for a reactor project on the site of a retiring coal plant.

TerraPower, founded by Bill Gates about 15 years ago and PacifiCorp, owned by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway , said the exact site of the Natrium reactor demonstration plant is expected to be announced by the end of the year.

Small advanced reactors are regarded by some as a critical carbon-free technology that power grids will need to supplement intermittent sources like wind and solar as states strive to decarbonize their power plant fleets.

“This is our fastest and clearest course to becoming carbon negative,” Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said. “Nuclear power is clearly a part of my all-of-the-above strategy for energy in Wyoming.”

The project features a 345 MW sodium-cooled fast reactor with a molten salt-based energy storage system, that could boost the system’s power output to 500 MW during peak energy times. TerraPower said last year that the plants would cost about $1 billion to build.

Nonproliferation experts have warned that advanced nuclear projects could become targets for attack because their uranium fuel would be more highly enriched and more easily converted to fissile material than conventional fuel.

TerraPower said last year that the plants would reduce proliferation risks because they reduce overall nuclear waste.

Gordon said the plant will help Wyoming reduce its greenhouse gas emissions while the state continues to use fossil fuels.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)