Which Leisure Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. YETI vs. Johnson Outdoors: Which Leisure Stock is a Better Buy?



Outdoor and recreation stocks outperformed in 2020 due to demand increasing during the pandemic. This is likely leading to a permanent increase in growth for stocks like Yeti (YETI) and Johnson Outdoor (JOUT).Outdoor and recreation stocks had a banner year in 2020. The trend will likely continue as consumers developed new hobbies during the pandemic that have the potential to last a lifetime.



Even if you have not picked up an outdoor hobby in the past year, chances are you know someone who has. Those who started biking, camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, or another outdoor activity during the pandemic are likely to continue spending money on that hobby in the months and years ahead. Outdoor and recreation stocks stand to benefit.



Continue reading on StockNews