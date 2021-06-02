Home Entertainment WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness Wasn’t Always A Villain

WandaVision’s Agatha Harkness Wasn’t Always A Villain

Bradly Lamb
Looks like it hasn’t been Agatha all along…

If you’ve made it this far, it is because you adore WandaVision.

But did you know the story might’ve played out a little bit differently?

Turns out, Agatha Harkness (portrayed by the incomparable Kathryn Hahn) might’ve not been the villain.

So if you had that on your WandaVision MCU bingo card, congrats, because I am flabbergasted!

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer told Rolling Stone that Agatha was originally going to be an ally to Wanda, just like she is in the comics.

“In the original conception, Agatha’s character was more in the mentor and magic-expert space,” she said.


Disney+ / Via Marvel

“One of the things that never changed was that in the finale, Wanda would have to say goodbye to Vision. In my original notion of it, that goodbye was like a final binding spell that she had to do,” Schaeffer continued. “It was tied to a spell that Agatha had taught her early in the series.”

But Agatha “ended up becoming more of an antagonistic force, because we needed that in the series,” Schaeffer explained.


Disney+ / Via Marvel

“There was more dissection of the idea of chaos magic [the source of Wanda’s powers] in the [writers] room, too. When we hired [Director] Matt [Shakman], there was a long period where we were trying to design a chaos dimension, which ended up not serving us and wasn’t necessary.”

Um, so WandaVision could’ve been a completely different show?

Read the Rolling Stone article here.

Want more WandaVision? Check out all of our coverage here.

