Virgin Galactic’s Alex Tai Launches NFT Platform THEOS By CoinQuora



Virgin Galactic’s Alex Tai Launches NFT Platform THEOS



Virgin Galactic Co-founder Alex Tai is launching THEOS, an NFT minting ecosystem.

THEOS will initially explore as a smart contracts platform.

The platform will have its own native token to support participants on the platform.

Virgin Galactic Co-founder Alex Tai has launched THEOS, an NFT minting ecosystem incubated by the Occam accelerator. The NFT platform is a carbon-neutral, decentralized ecosystem, set to accommodate the emerging NFT ‘hyper-economy’.

To clarify, as defined by the THEOS whitepaper, the hyper-economy is a system building on the availability of global instant liquidity for assets of all types. It also deals with the provision of transparent and complete information for every market participant. To accommodate this, THEOS, dubbed “DeFi paradise for NFTs” aims to support assets ranging from digital artwork to mortgage smart contracts.

The ‘Accelerator’-incubated project is building a first-of-its-kind NFT marketplace that will focus specifically on empowering the global economy through key mission-driven areas.

As per a press release, the THEOS team will initially explore market-leader Cardano as a smart contracts platform. They’ve scheduled the platform’s transition for Q2 2021, as and when the Alonzo hard fork makes components available.

“It is an honour to welcome a team of leading tech entrepreneurs to the OccamRazer launchpad. THEOS merges a novel and disruptive NFT minting platform with a clearly defined humanitarian, social, and environmental focus. With an all-star team of veteran founders who have quite literally sent people to space, we are immensely pleased to have THEOS as part of the Occam.fi family. We know they will also be welcomed, by extension, to Cardano,” says Mark Berger, President of the Occam Association.

Moreover, this first step into the NFT space by CEO Alex Tai will have its own native token. This will be specifically designed to support and encourage participation in the THEOS ecosystem. For now, more updates are anticipated from the Occam team regarding the THEOS IDO, its mechanisms, and broader vision.

