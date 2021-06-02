VC firm Borderless Capital floats $25M blockchain fund in Miami By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Borderless Capital’s support for Algorand-based development has taken another incremental turn with the venture capital firm launching a new $25 million fund in Miami.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the investment firm stated that the $25 million fund will focus on supporting blockchain startups in the city of Miami.