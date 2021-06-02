UK competition watchdog approves Adevinta acquisition of eBay classified ads unit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog on Wednesday approved Norway’s Adevinta’s planned acquisition of U.S. e-commerce group eBay (NASDAQ:)’s classified ads business.
The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement it would not refer the acquisition or eBay’s purchase of a minority stake in Adevinta to further investigation.
The two companies said in March they planned to sell three smaller British units in order to secure regulatory approval for a long-planned tie-up of their global classified ads businesses.
Adevinta in a statement welcomed the CMA move, and said it targeted completion of the acquisition in the second quarter this year, subject to regulator approval in Austria.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.