Article content

WASHINGTON — G7 finance ministers are

expected to endorse a U.S. proposal for an ambitious global

corporate minimum tax when they meet on Friday and Saturday in

London, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.

The official said in an emailed statement the Treasury

expects the G7 meetings to provide momentum for advancing global

corporate tax negotiations towards a broader G20 finance meeting

in July in Italy.

(Reporting by David Lawder

Editing by Chris Reese)