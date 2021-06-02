U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A G7 logo is seen on an information sign near the Carbis Bay hotel resort, where an in-person G7 summit of global leaders is due to take place in June, St Ives, Cornwall, southwest Britain May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – G7 finance ministers are expected to endorse a U.S. proposal for an ambitious global corporate minimum tax when they meet on Friday and Saturday in London, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday.
The official said in an emailed statement the Treasury expects the G7 meetings to provide momentum for advancing global corporate tax negotiations towards a broader G20 finance meeting in July in Italy.
