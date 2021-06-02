U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal

Article content

WASHINGTON — The G7 wealthy democracies are expected to endorse Washington’s proposal for an ambitious global corporate minimum tax when their leaders meet later this week in Britain, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The official said in an emailed statement that the Treasury expects the meetings of the Group of Seven finance ministers on Friday and Saturday in London to provide momentum for advancing global corporate tax negotiations toward a broader G20 finance meeting in July in Italy.

A full endorsement is expected at the culmination of the G7 meetings with the leaders summit, the official added.

The U.S. Treasury in May proposed a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% to try to end a downward spiral of corporate tax rates and deter multinational firms from shifting profits to tax-haven countries.

The proposed minimum is lower than the Biden administration’s own proposals to raise the domestic corporate tax rate to 28% and impose a 21% minimum levy on overseas profits earned by U.S. companies.

Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters in late May that he expected strong support from G7 countries for the U.S. minimum tax proposal, and said it would help solidify support for Biden’s tax plans among U.S. lawmakers.