U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal

WASHINGTON — Finance ministers from the G7 wealthy democracies are expected to endorse Washington’s proposal for an ambitious global corporate minimum tax when they meet in London later this week, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The official said in an emailed statement the Treasury expects the G7 meetings on Friday and Saturday to provide momentum for advancing global corporate tax negotiations towards a broader G20 finance meeting in July in Italy.

The U.S. Treasury in May proposed a global minimum corporate minimum tax of at least 15% to try to end a downward spiral of corporate tax rates and deter multinational firms from shifting profits to tax-haven countries.

The proposed minimum is lower than the Biden administration’s own proposals to raise the domestic corporate tax rate to 28% and impose a 21% minimum levy on overseas profits earned by U.S. companies.

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters in late May that he expected strong support from G7 countries for the U.S. minimum tax proposal, adding this would help solidify support for Biden’s tax plans among U.S. lawmakers.

A number of other G7 officials have raised expectations for the finance ministers’ meetings in London, the first face-to-face meetings for the group since the COVID-19 pandemic turned them virtual last year.