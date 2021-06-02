U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.07% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.07%, while the index added 0.14%, and the index climbed 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.89% or 1.00 points to trade at 53.84 at the close. Meanwhile, Chevron Corp (NYSE:) added 1.35% or 1.44 points to end at 108.09 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was up 1.34% or 3.04 points to 229.67 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which fell 2.09% or 1.47 points to trade at 68.94 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) declined 1.03% or 1.83 points to end at 177.00 and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.96% or 2.24 points to 230.71.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:) which rose 10.14% to 9.88, Macerich Company (NYSE:) which was up 9.10% to settle at 18.16 and Schlumberger NV (NYSE:) which gained 7.74% to close at 35.48.

The worst performers were Nucor Corp (NYSE:) which was down 5.15% to 105.04 in late trade, Tapestry Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.03% to settle at 42.71 and PVH Corp (NYSE:) which was down 4.09% to 109.44 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Briacell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:) which rose 93.71% to 6.16, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was up 67.54% to settle at 40.460 and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 65.91% to close at 33.58.

The worst performers were Orbital Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.15% to 5.260 in late trade, Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 23.08% to settle at 2.20 and ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 20.83% to 2.8500 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1707 to 1496 and 101 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1796 fell and 1566 advanced, while 123 ended unchanged.

Shares in Schlumberger NV (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.74% or 2.55 to 35.48. Shares in Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 23.08% or 0.66 to 2.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.35% to 17.48.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.32% or 6.05 to $1911.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 1.48% or 1.00 to hit $68.72 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 1.42% or 1.00 to trade at $71.25 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.00% to 1.2210, while USD/JPY rose 0.10% to 109.56.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 89.905.

