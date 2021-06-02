U.S. sets and suspends tariffs on six countries over digital taxes By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Wednesday announced 25% tariffs on over $2 billion worth of imports from six countries over their digital services taxes, but immediately suspended the duties to allow time for international tax negotiations to continue.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said it had approved the threatened tariffs on goods from Britain, Italy, Spain, Turkey, India and Austria after a “Section 301” investigation concluded that their digital taxes discriminated against U.S. companies.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.