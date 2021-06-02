Two groups challenge U.S. decision to shift auto spectrum to wireless devices

Article content

WASHINGTON — Two prominent transportation advocacy groups on Wednesday challenged the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) November decision to shift much of a key spectrum block set aside for auto safety to accommodate the burgeoning number of wireless devices.

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials brought a legal challenge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia seeking to reverse the FCC’s reallocation of 60% of the 5.9 GHz band spectrum block.

Last year, the U.S. Transportation Department said the FCC plan was “a particularly dangerous regulatory approach when public safety is at stake.”

The spectrum block was reserved in 1999 for automakers to develop technology to allow vehicles to talk to each other to avoid crashes but has so far gone largely unused.

The FCC, which did not immediately comment, voted to shift 30 megahertz of the 75 megahertz reserved for Dedicated Short-Range Communications (DSRC) to a different automotive communications technology called Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything, or C-V2X, while moving the other 45 megahertz to Wi-Fi use.