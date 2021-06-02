Trace your CryptoPunk’s history with Etherscan’s new NFT toolkit By Cointelegraph

blockchain explorer and analytics platform Etherscan has enabled NFT tracking as part of its transaction tracking tool kit.

In a Twitter post yesterday, Etherscan revealed that users will now be able to “track most NFT activity on Ethereum,” which includes both ERC721 and ERC1155 based non-fungible tokens.

Non-fungible token tracker on Etherscan.io