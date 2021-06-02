Thai stocks at 19-mth high on stimulus boost, Philippine market rebounds

Article content

Philippine shares soared almost 3% on

Wednesday after losing ground over the previous two sessions, as

sentiment across Asia got a boost from U.S. manufacturing data,

while Thai stocks hit a 19-month high on the promise of

additional stimulus.

The Philippine bourse rallied to its highest in

nearly three months, with gains powered by consumer and real

estate stocks.

Equities in Thailand added more than half a percent

to hit their highest level since November 2019, and the baht

was roughly flat.

The Thai government said on Tuesday it expects 473 billion

baht ($15.18 billion) to be injected into the economy in the

second half of the year to soften the impact of the third wave

of COVID-19 infections.

“Stronger demand for THB bonds and news of cabinet approval

for the most recent set of stimulus measures could be helping to

mitigate the drag on sentiments from still-elevated COVID case

counts and fragile economic outlook,” Maybank analysts said in a

note.

Other currencies including the South Korean won

and the Philippine peso slipped as the dollar

firmed after a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity reinforced

the prospects that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve

isn’t too far off.