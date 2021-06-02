Thai stocks at 19-mth high on stimulus boost, Philippine market rebounds

Philippine shares soared almost 3% on

Wednesday after losing ground over the previous two sessions, as

sentiment across Asia got a boost from U.S. manufacturing data,

while Thai stocks hit a 19-month high on the promise of

additional stimulus.

The Philippine bourse rallied to its highest in

nearly three months, with gains powered by consumer and real

estate stocks.

Equities in Thailand added more than half a percent

to hit their highest level since November 2019, and the baht

was roughly flat.

The Thai government said on Tuesday it expects 473 billion

baht ($15.18 billion) to be injected into the economy in the

second half of the year to soften the impact of the third wave

of COVID-19 infections.

“Stronger demand for THB bonds and news of cabinet approval

for the most recent set of stimulus measures could be helping to

mitigate the drag on sentiments from still-elevated COVID case

counts and fragile economic outlook,” Maybank analysts said in a

note.

Other currencies including the South Korean won

and the Philippine peso slipped as the dollar

firmed after a pick up in U.S. manufacturing activity reinforced

the prospects that policy tightening by the Federal Reserve

isn’t too far off.

Signs of a strong economic recovery in the United States has

raised the chances of the Fed scaling back support measures,

threatening Asia’s risk-sensitive markets which have held firm

on the Fed’s reassurances of a continued dovish stance despite

rising inflation.

Recent remarks from Fed policymakers have suggested that a

discussion on tapering bond-buying was underway, with the

upcoming FOMC meeting in mid-June possibly providing more

clarity.

“Although the Fed insisted that rate hikes are still far

off, it did not dismiss the prospect of starting an internal

debate on tapering asset purchases,” analysts at Singapore-bank

DBS said in a note.

Indonesian shares added more than 1% to touch their

highest level since April-end and mark their fifth consecutive

session of gains.

Next on investors’ radar will be the U.S. May non-farm

payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show a significant

jump after a much-weaker-than-expected reading in April.

“An upside surprise in the May non-farm payrolls … will

affirm the big miss in April as a blip,” DBS analysts said.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields edge higher to 6.453%

** India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots

per day

** Malaysia’s AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for

restructuring plan

($1 = 31.1600 baht)

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0417 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan -0.14 -5.8 <.n2>

China 8 EC>

India +0.00 +0.2 <.ns ei>

Indones +0.03 -1.6 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.00 -2.5 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.25 +0.3 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 0 11>

Singapo +0.02 -0.1 <.st re i>

Taiwan -0.03 +3.0 <.tw ii>

Thailan +0.00 -3.7 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

