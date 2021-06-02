Taylor Swift Joins Anya-Taylor Joy For A New Film

Taylor Swift — she does it all.
Yes, that’s right, the Grammy award-winning singer is returning to the big screen for the first time since Cats — this time, hopefully, with a hit.
Directed by David O. Russell — his first project since Joy in 2015 — the film is being kept pretty secret.
It’s rumored to be a period drama and production is said to have already wrapped in L.A.
Really hoping Taylor channels her Valentine’s Day film era so I can love seeing her in movies again.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!