Standard Chartered plans European crypto exchange after HSBC says 'no' to industry By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
United Kingdom based multinational banking and financial services company Standard Chartered (OTC:) (StanChart) is launching a cryptocurrency exchange, reports say.

According to Reuters on June 2, StanChart has partnered with Hong Kong exchange owner BC Technology Group to launch a platform for the U.K. and European institutional market.

Standard Chartered stock price 1-day candle chart. Source: TradingView