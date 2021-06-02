StanChart unit to launch cryptocurrency trading venture By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at its main branch in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 1, 2017.

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Standard Chartered (OTC:) PLC unit intends to establish a cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange platform in the UK and Europe targeting institutional clients, a statement published Wednesday showed.

The new exchange will be created by a joint venture between SC Ventures, the bank’s innovation arm, and BC Technology Group, which operates OSL, a Hong Kong licensed cryptocurrency exchange.

