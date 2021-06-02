Sophia Bush Says Working On “One Tree Hill” Was “Scary”

The actor behind Brooke Davis describes a “really controlling and manipulative” culture behind the scenes.

But, according to Bush, One Tree Hill wasn’t glamorous behind the scenes.


CW Network / Via Everett Collection

In an interview with Barstool Sports’ Chicks in the Office podcast, Bush described working in that time to be “scary and intimidating and confusing.”


CW Network / Via Everett Collection

“We were in our early 20s playing high school kids but we didn’t know anything. We were babies.”

“We didn’t get to grow up on a set where people wanted to answer our questions or help us navigate any of the madness of the early aughts,” she said.


CW Network / Via Everett Collection

“And it was madness… It was weird because, in some ways, we were treated like adults.”

“Looking back on it, we can see the ways in which we were fetishized,” she continued.


CW Network / Via Everett Collection

“We had this lens of adultification put over us — this idea that we were supposed to know everything and have answers, and be, ultimately, professional when we didn’t even know what the technical terms were.”

“We were kind of looked at as pawns. We had grown-ups who we trusted, who now we understand were being really controlling and manipulative,” she said.


CW Network / Via Everett Collection

Grown-ups “who didn’t want us to be close because they thought we would band together and ask for more money,” she said. “Those were not things we were aware of at the time.”

And so, now, a decade removed from One Tree Hill, Bush makes sure her sets are “really fun and expansive… because I know what it feels like when it isn’t.”


Warner Bros / Via Everett Collection

