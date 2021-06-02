Simu Liu Opens Up About Kim’s Convenience Ending



Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images



“I voiced my interest in shadowing a director or writer’s room…my prior experience had taught me that if I just put myself out there enough, people would be naturally inclined to help. And boy was I wrong here. I wasn’t the only one who tried. Many of us in the cast were trained screenwriters with thoughts and ideas that only grew more seasoned with time. But those doors were never opened to us in any meaningful way,” Simu explained.