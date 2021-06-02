Seth Rogen’s Hilarious Repsonses To His Mom’s Tweets

One of the few things that happen on Twitter that I actually like.
There are few things left on the internet that are genuine, pure, and actually funny.
That time she accidentally tweeted what she was supposed to text:
I think we can all relate to something like this happening with our own parents:
And sometimes Seth points out, like all parents, how they have the same dishes he’s had since he was a kid:
But in all seriousness, it’s just a lil’ corner of the internet that doesn’t make me depressed:
I’d say they are “mom/son goals” but 1. I don’t say “goals.” and 2. I wouldn’t wanna see my mom tweeting about having sex with my dad:
Keep it up, you two. And mom, if you’re reading this. Please don’t even try.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!