Search giant Google lifts 2018 ban on crypto exchange, wallet advertisements By Cointelegraph

Search giant Google lifts 2018 ban on crypto exchange, wallet advertisements
In a surprise move on Wednesday, online advertising behemoth Google (NASDAQ:) lifted a nearly three-year-old policy banning cryptocurrency exchanges from using its ad services.
“Beginning August 3, advertisers offering Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Wallets targeting the United States may advertise those products and services when they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google,” reads a policy update on the company’s support page.
