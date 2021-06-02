Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.56% By Investing.com

Home Business Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up...

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the rose 0.56% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:), which rose 8.26% or 3.70 points to trade at 48.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Jadwa REIT Al Haramain Fund (SE:) added 5.18% or 0.52 points to end at 10.56 and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was up 4.67% or 2.00 points to 44.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Food Products Co. (SE:), which fell 3.68% or 6.80 points to trade at 177.80 at the close. Saudi Public Transport Co. (SE:) declined 3.42% or 0.95 points to end at 26.85 and The National Co for Glass Industrie (SE:) was down 2.99% or 1.20 points to 38.90.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 102 to 82 and 19 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Advanced Industries Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 8.26% or 3.70 to 48.50. Shares in Jadwa REIT Al Haramain Fund (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 5.18% or 0.52 to 10.56.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.63% or 0.43 to $68.15 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.65% or 0.46 to hit $70.71 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.12% or 2.20 to trade at $1907.20 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.09% to 4.5750, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7503.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 89.993.

