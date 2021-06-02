Russia to quit accord that eased Cold War travel curbs for U.S. diplomats

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4


MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia plans to announce its withdrawal soon from a post-Cold War agreement with the United States that eased restrictions on diplomats travelling around each other’s countries, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

The 1992 memorandum of understanding on “open lands”, which was signed after the Soviet breakup, agreed to do away with “closed” areas on each other’s territories and allow each other’s diplomats to travel without seeking permission.

“A government order denouncing Russia’s memorandum on open lands is on its way,” Sergei Ryabkov, the official, was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov flagged the move in April as part of Moscow’s retaliatory package against Washington after the United States expelled 10 Russian diplomats over alleged election interference and other malign actions.

Russia’s ties with the West are acutely strained over the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, military movements near Ukraine, as well as allegations of Russian hacking as well as other issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are due to meet for a summit in Geneva later this month.

On Monday, Ryabkov said Russia would send what he described as “uncomfortable” signals to the United States in the coming days.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR