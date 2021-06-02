Russia-linked hacking group is behind cyberattack against JBS

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view of the JBS USA Worthington pork plant in Minnesota, U.S., October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan/File Photo/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) – A notorious Russia-linked hacking group is behind the cyberattack against JBS SA (OTC:) that disrupted meat production in North America and Australia, Bloomberg News reported, citing sources.

The cyber gang goes by the name REvil or Sodinokibi, Bloomberg said.

JBS, the world’s largest meatpacker, said on Tuesday night it had made “significant progress in resolving the cyberattack.” The “vast majority” of the company’s beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational on Wednesday, according to a statement, easing concerns over rising food prices.

The cyberattack followed one last month by a group with ties to Russia on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, which crippled fuel delivery for several days in the U.S. Southeast.

