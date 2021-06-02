Regulators starting to take crypto seriously, CoinShares exec says By Cointelegraph



Regulators starting to take crypto seriously, CoinShares exec says



The $2.6 trillion market cap peak compelled regulators worldwide to take a serious look at cryptocurrencies, but they also don’t want to stifle a growing industry, CoinShares chief strategy officer Meltem Demirors said.

Stating that “uncertainty is the name of the game for the industry,” Meltem Demirors noted that it took over the macro environment for the last few weeks. “Gary Gensler, the chair of the SEC, has indicated he wants to get more serious about regulating crypto exchanges,” she added, “Across the world, we are seeing regulators starting to take note.”

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph