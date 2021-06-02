Realio and Valentus Digital Close Round 2 of Liquid Mining Fund By CoinQuora



Realio and Valentus Digital Close Round 2 of Liquid Mining Fund



Realio and Valentus Digital closed their second fund for Liquid Mining.

The company has also acquired a conversion right for digital securities in LMX.

The company will provide alternate opportunities to invest in BTC.

Realio has just announced the closing of its second fund in collaboration with Valentus Digital for the Liquid Mining Fund, as per a press release. It has also acquired a conversion right for digital securities in LMX Token Issuer.

The company is a technology ecosystem meant for institutional-grade digital assets. Specifically, it aims to provide investors with alternate opportunistic access to . Its Liquid Mining Fund is focused on investing in new and innovating Bitcoin mining businesses to provide investors with an alternative, structured investment vehicle.

Realio’s mission statement is in line with the current state of interest in Bitcoin mining. Revenues in the industry skyrocketed to over $50 million per day as of late March 2021 when Bitcoin approached its ATH of $60,000 plus. Although the coin has since fallen in value, Bitcoin mining continues to attract investors. A likely reason for this is that mining is bear market-proof i.e. mined coins are considered future assets and give high returns regardless.

Along with this, Realio promises that investment in its Liquid Mining Fund comes with the right to convert equity ownership into digital securities of LMX on the Algorand Blockchain. Further, LMX is prepared for digital securities’ trading on the tZERO ATS. FINRA member broker-dealer tZero is an alternative trading system.

Derek Boirun, CEO and founder of Realio stated about the announcement, “We are thrilled with the results of Liquid Mining Fund to date and the benefits of tokenization we are offering through the LMX conversion.”

He added, “Given bitcoin’s most recent bull run and increasing demand among investors to access alternative investment avenues, Liquid Mining Fund and LMX is a unique opportunity that monetizes the combined predictability of real estate with the asymmetric upside potential of Bitcoin mining operations. Combined with the liquidity potential quotation of our securities on tZERO ATS could bring, the product-market fit of LMX in the digital securities landscape couldn’t be better.”

Soohuck Chun, co-CIO and co-founder of Valentus Capital Management, also chipped in, “The unique proposition we offer with the Liquid Mining Fund and LMX conversion will open up new avenues for the investor community that’s seeking out structured bitcoin investment opportunities, without needing to invest directly in bitcoin.”

