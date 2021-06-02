Publisher Bloomsbury sets special dividend as lockdown reading boosts earnings By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A store assistant holds copies of the book of the play of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two at a bookstore in London, Britain July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
(Reuters) – London-based Bloomsbury Publishing declared a special dividend and posted a 22% surge in annual earnings on Wednesday, as people turned to books during COVID-19 lockdowns.
The Harry Potter publisher, which also expects current-year results to be ahead of market estimates, said profit before taxation and highlighted items rose to 19.2 million pounds ($27.17 million) in the 12 months to Feb. 28 from 15.7 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7066 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.