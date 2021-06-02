Proactive news headlines including Castillo Copper, OliveX Holdings, Andromeda Metals and Surefire Resources

Sydney, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:70R) is in a trading halt ahead of an announcement regarding a capital raising being managed by CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd. Click here

OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has signed a milestone partnership with leading health and fitness brand Les Mills to stream all of the ground-breaking Les Mills-created group exercise content using OliveX’s web-player platform. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) has appointed a new chief financial officer in Michael Zannes, a qualified accountant with more than 20 years of experience in the mining industry. Click here

Surefire Resources NL (ASX:SRN) (FRA:GBL) has intersected thick gold mineralisation with high-grade intervals from nine reverse circulation (RC) holes at Yidby Road prospect within Yidby Gold Project in the highly prospective southwest Murchison province of Western Australia. Click here

Elementos Limited (ASX:ELT) (OTCMKTS:ELTLF) (FRA:9EM) continues to confirm significant zones of mineralisation in the current drilling campaign at its flagship Oropesa Tin Project in Spain. Click here

archTIS Ltd (ASX:AR9) is set to expand deployment of its cloud technology platform for the secure collaboration of sensitive information with the Australian Department of Defence. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) has fielded new high-grade reverse circulation (RC) results pointing to a large-scale zinc-lead-silver system at the Earaheedy Project in Western Australia. Click here

Antipa Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZY) has welcomed a firm commitment from Netherlands-based Commodity Discovery Fund (CDF) to raise A$1 million through the issue of 23,809,524 new shares at A$0.042 per share. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) (FRA:8KM) has purchased a third-party 1.5% net smelter royalty (NSR) covering future production at its wholly-owned Cardinia Gold Project. Click here

Azure Minerals Limited (ASX:AZS) (OTCMKTS:AZRMF) has discovered two new broad zones of nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation at its flagship Andover Nickel-Copper Project near Port Hedland in WA. Click here

﻿About Proactive﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com