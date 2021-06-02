Pre-2019 Bitcoins now make up just 44% of the BTC active supply By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
(BTC) is less active than at any time this year, new data shows as traders stubbornly refuse to sell.

One metric from on-chain monitoring resource Glassnode reveals that the Bitcoin supply is becoming less and less available despite lower prices.

Bitcoin two-year active supply vs. chart. Source: Glassnode/ Twitter
Bitcoin miner outflow multiple chart. Source: Glassnode/ Twitter
Bitcoin exchange BTC balance chart. Source: Bybt