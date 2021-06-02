Polygon and AU21 Capital unveil $21M fund to support Polygon developers By Cointelegraph

Polygon and AU21 Capital unveil $21M fund to support Polygon developers
Polygon ecosystem is getting a major funding boost thanks to a new joint venture fund with blockchain venture capitalist AU21 Capital, setting the stage for wider adoption of the Ethereum-compatible infrastructure platform.
The $21 million Polygon Ecosystem Fund announced Wednesday is designed to provide direct funding support for promising projects building on top of Polygon. The fund will offer business development and marketing support, as well as human capital incentives.
