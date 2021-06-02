Perth Mint’s May gold sales slip to 4-month low as metal prices rise

Article content

The Perth Mint’s gold sales fell to a

four-month low in May, the refiner said in a blog post on

Wednesday, as an uptick in prices of the metal dented demand for

minted products.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 91,146 ounces in

May, down 10% month-on-month, but 44% higher than a year

earlier.

“My assessment of the situation is that a lot of it probably

has to do with a recent surge in prices,” IG Market analyst Kyle

Rodda said.

“After being relatively cheap for a little while, precious

metals really bounced back last month, perhaps making the metals

feel a little pricey for some buyers.”

Benchmark spot gold prices registered their biggest

monthly jump since July 2020 in May, rising 7.7%.

“Wholesale demand for gold coins and minted bars out of

Germany started to ease from historical highs in the second half

of the month,” said Neil Vance, General Manager Minted Products

at The Perth Mint, referring to the sales dip in May.

Sales of silver products in May also registered a 5.4%

sequential decline to 1.7 million ounces, though it jumped

nearly 71% from a year earlier.

“May was another extremely successful month for silver

bullion coins – our capacity to produce again being challenged

by the level of demand from key markets such as Germany and the