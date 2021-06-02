Perth Mint’s May gold sales slip to 4-month low as metal prices rise

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

The Perth Mint’s gold sales fell to a

four-month low in May, the refiner said in a blog post on

Wednesday, as an uptick in prices of the metal dented demand for

minted products.

Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 91,146 ounces in

May, down 10% month-on-month, but 44% higher than a year

earlier.

“My assessment of the situation is that a lot of it probably

has to do with a recent surge in prices,” IG Market analyst Kyle

Rodda said.

“After being relatively cheap for a little while, precious

metals really bounced back last month, perhaps making the metals

feel a little pricey for some buyers.”

Benchmark spot gold prices registered their biggest

monthly jump since July 2020 in May, rising 7.7%.

“Wholesale demand for gold coins and minted bars out of

Germany started to ease from historical highs in the second half

of the month,” said Neil Vance, General Manager Minted Products

at The Perth Mint, referring to the sales dip in May.

Sales of silver products in May also registered a 5.4%

sequential decline to 1.7 million ounces, though it jumped

nearly 71% from a year earlier.

“May was another extremely successful month for silver

bullion coins – our capacity to produce again being challenged

by the level of demand from key markets such as Germany and the

United States,” Vance said.

The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western

Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in

Australia, one of the world’s biggest gold producers.

Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz)

(year-month)

2021-May 91,146 1,700,807

2021-April 101,379 1,798,210

2021-March 130,000 1,600,000

2021-Feb 124,104 1,830,707

2021-Jan 76,103 1,162,884

2020-Dec 76,806 941,767

2020-Nov 84,158 1,119,269

2020-Oct 38,367 1,228,713

2020-Sept 62,637 1,677,383

2020-Aug 67,462 1,431,036

2020-July 56,104 1,567,900

2020-June 44,371 1,573,752

2020-May 63,393 997,171

2020-April 120,504 2,123,121

2020-March 93,775 1,736,409

2020-Feb 22,921 605,634

2020-Jan 48,299 1,450,317

2019-Dec 78,912 1,361,723

2019-Nov 54,261 1,027,695

2019-Oct 32,469 1,394,615

2019-Sept 46,837 1,350,038

2019-Aug 21,766 1,171,233

2019-July 21,518 987,040

2019-June 19,449 344,474

2019-May 10,790 681,582

2019-April 19,991 906,219

2019-March 32,757 935,819

2019-Feb 19,524 584,310

2019-Jan 31,189 828,854

2018-Dec 29,186 692,971

2018-Nov 64,308 876,446

2018-Oct 36,840 1,079,684

2018-Sept 62,552 1,305,600

2018-Aug 38,904 520,245

2018-July 29,921 486,821

2018-June 16,847 229,280

2018-May 14,800 557,120

2018-April 15,161 458,655

2018-March 29,883 975,921

2018-Feb 26,473 992,954

2018-Jan 37,174 1,067,361

2017-Dec 27,009 874,437

2017-Nov 23,901 544,436

2017-Oct 44,618 999,425

2017-Sept 46,415 697,849

2017-Aug 23,130 392,091

2017-July 23,675 1,167,963

2017-June 19,259 1,215,071

2017-May 29,679 826,656

2017-April 10,490 468,977

2017-March 22,232 716,283

2017-Feb 25,257 502,353

2017-Jan 72,745 1,230,867

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;

Editing by Devika Syamnath)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR