Perth Mint’s May gold sales slip to 4-month low as metal prices rise

The Perth Mint’s gold sales fell to a
four-month low in May, the refiner said in a blog post on
Wednesday, as an uptick in prices of the metal dented demand for
minted products.
Sales of gold coins and minted bars fell to 91,146 ounces in
May, down 10% month-on-month, but 44% higher than a year
earlier.
“My assessment of the situation is that a lot of it probably
has to do with a recent surge in prices,” IG Market analyst Kyle
Rodda said.
“After being relatively cheap for a little while, precious
metals really bounced back last month, perhaps making the metals
feel a little pricey for some buyers.”
Benchmark spot gold prices registered their biggest
monthly jump since July 2020 in May, rising 7.7%.
“Wholesale demand for gold coins and minted bars out of
Germany started to ease from historical highs in the second half
of the month,” said Neil Vance, General Manager Minted Products
at The Perth Mint, referring to the sales dip in May.
Sales of silver products in May also registered a 5.4%
sequential decline to 1.7 million ounces, though it jumped
nearly 71% from a year earlier.
“May was another extremely successful month for silver
bullion coins – our capacity to produce again being challenged
by the level of demand from key markets such as Germany and the
United States,” Vance said.
The Perth Mint, owned by the government of Western
Australia, refines more than 90% of the newly mined gold in
Australia, one of the world’s biggest gold producers.
Period Gold (oz) Silver (oz)
(year-month)
2021-May 91,146 1,700,807
2021-April 101,379 1,798,210
2021-March 130,000 1,600,000
2021-Feb 124,104 1,830,707
2021-Jan 76,103 1,162,884
2020-Dec 76,806 941,767
2020-Nov 84,158 1,119,269
2020-Oct 38,367 1,228,713
2020-Sept 62,637 1,677,383
2020-Aug 67,462 1,431,036
2020-July 56,104 1,567,900
2020-June 44,371 1,573,752
2020-May 63,393 997,171
2020-April 120,504 2,123,121
2020-March 93,775 1,736,409
2020-Feb 22,921 605,634
2020-Jan 48,299 1,450,317
2019-Dec 78,912 1,361,723
2019-Nov 54,261 1,027,695
2019-Oct 32,469 1,394,615
2019-Sept 46,837 1,350,038
2019-Aug 21,766 1,171,233
2019-July 21,518 987,040
2019-June 19,449 344,474
2019-May 10,790 681,582
2019-April 19,991 906,219
2019-March 32,757 935,819
2019-Feb 19,524 584,310
2019-Jan 31,189 828,854
2018-Dec 29,186 692,971
2018-Nov 64,308 876,446
2018-Oct 36,840 1,079,684
2018-Sept 62,552 1,305,600
2018-Aug 38,904 520,245
2018-July 29,921 486,821
2018-June 16,847 229,280
2018-May 14,800 557,120
2018-April 15,161 458,655
2018-March 29,883 975,921
2018-Feb 26,473 992,954
2018-Jan 37,174 1,067,361
2017-Dec 27,009 874,437
2017-Nov 23,901 544,436
2017-Oct 44,618 999,425
2017-Sept 46,415 697,849
2017-Aug 23,130 392,091
2017-July 23,675 1,167,963
2017-June 19,259 1,215,071
2017-May 29,679 826,656
2017-April 10,490 468,977
2017-March 22,232 716,283
2017-Feb 25,257 502,353
2017-Jan 72,745 1,230,867
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath)