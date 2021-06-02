Payouts Plunge on Biggest U.S. Power Grid, Squeezing Generators

Article content (Bloomberg) — Power-plant owners serving the biggest U.S. grid will be paid 64% less next year for being on standby to keep the lights on from New Jersey to Illinois. Suppliers to PJM Interconnection LLC’s grid, which serves more than 65 million people, will get $50 a megawatt-day to provide capacity for the year starting June 2022, according to the results of an auction released Wednesday. That’s down sharply from $140 in the previous auction, held in 2018. Analysts had expected the price would fall to about $85. It’s a blow to power generators, especially coal plants. The PJM auction is the single most important event for generators across the eastern U.S., including Calpine Corp., NRG Energy Inc. and Exelon Corp., because it dictates a big chunk of their future revenue. It also plays a pivotal role in shaping the region’s electricity mix, determining how much the region is willing to stick with coal and natural gas plants or replace then with wind and solar. “It’s a direct hit to the companies’ income statements,” Gayle Podurgiel, a power markets analyst at Moody’s, said in an interview. She predicted it would push more coal plants to close. Those lower prices could be especially painful for Exelon’s nuclear plants in Illinois, implying a $900 million pretax hit, Bloomberg Intelligence Analyst Kit Konolige said in a research note. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. could take a $200 million hit, he said.

Article content The results showed that the capacity price for the Chicago-area zone, known as ComEd, was $68.96 compared with $195.55 in the last auction. The price for the Pennsylvania and New Jersey zone, known as EMAAC, fell to $97.86, from $165.73. All told, 144,477 megawatts cleared, representing a reserve margin of 21%. Exelon shares fell 0.8% after the results were released. PSEG fell 0.4%. Blackouts triggered by extreme weather in Texas and California over the last year have reignited a debate over whether other regions should institute capacity systems similar to the one used by PJM. The market, which pays generators to be on standby in case extra power is needed, has long been a source of controversy. While it makes the grid more reliable, the system drives up costs for consumers. In the area around Chicago, for instance, these charges total more than $1.7 billion per year, accounting for 20% of customer bills, according to the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition. Nuclear plants did manage to win more contracts in the auction, clearing an additional 4,500 megawatts. Wind and solar power added about 1,300 megawatts from the prior auction, and natural gas added 3,400 megawatts. Coal was the big loser, slipping by about 8,200 megawatts. “We continue to see increases in renewables,” Stu Bresler, PJM’s senior vice president for market services, said during a briefing. “Coal units are the largest decrease of any fuel type.” Analysts had expected nuclear power and renewables to struggle in the auction. That’s because of new rules imposed during the Trump administration designed to blunt any advantage wind, solar and reactors have from state subsidies. But in the end, the rule had little impact, PJM officials said.

Article content Fossil-Fuel Advantage The new pricing rules imposed by federal regulators under Trump triggered contentious wrangling between power providers, PJM and federal regulators, delaying the auction for two years. The new system, however, may be short lived. The Biden administration is moving to overhaul the rules in time for the next auction in December. Also See: Biden Climate Goals to Take Backseat in Biggest U.S. Power Grid Dominion Energy Inc., one of the biggest U.S. utility owners, pulled out of the market over the rules. The Virginia-based company, which has a goal to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, said the new PJM format will “make renewables more expensive” than delivering clean energy through alternative markets. Illinois, New Jersey and Maryland have also threatened to leave the capacity market unless the new price floor is eliminated. PJM has already launched a process to do it. PJM is already one of the most fossil-fuel intensive grids, with 60% of its electricity coming from coal and gas. Power plants that bid into the auction rely on it for the bulk of their revenue. That means plants that win contracts have an incentive to continue operating for as long as they can. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

