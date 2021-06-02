Olivia Rodrigo “Good 4 U” Easter Egg Blew My Mind

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been OBSESSIVELY rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Good 4 U” on repeat.
Well, TikToker @giselelizbth has a theory that our new favorite singer put a massive easter egg in the music video, and I cannot believe I missed this!!
First, Gisele wondered why Olivia’s cheer uniform looked so familiar.
Then, she remembered that Lana wore an identical cheer uniform in The Princess Diaries!
And she started wondering about Lana’s boyfriend.
You remember him, right? The guy we drooled over for the first half of the movie until we came to our senses and realized that he was a garbage human being?
Well, Gisele decided to look up his name…
…and it was JOSH?????!!!!!!!
JOSH! You know, the same name as Joshua Bassett?! The guy who co-starred in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series with Olivia?!! The guy who everyone thinks Sour is about???!!!
Wow. Thank you, Gisele, for your Veronica Mars-level sleuthing skills. Best TikTok theory I’ve seen yet!
You can watch Gisele’s full TikTok here:
