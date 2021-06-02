Oil extends gains on OPEC+ supply discipline and demand prospects

Article content

LONDON — Oil rose on Wednesday, supported by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its plan to restore supply to the market gradually and by the slow pace of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States.

Brent rose 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.73 a barrel at 0856 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 38 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.10.

“The strong demand dynamics and likely delays in the Iran nuclear deal negotiations pushed oil prices above the much-watched $70 per barrel level,” said Norbert Rucker, analyst at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

“We expect oil prices to move well beyond $70 per barrel towards mid-year.”

Expecting a recovery in demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Tuesday to keep to their plan for a gradual easing of supply curbs through July.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said there has been solid demand recovery in the United States and China and he believes that the pace of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts can only lead to further rebalancing of the global oil market.

“The market is optimistic that growing summer travel and reopening economies will easily accommodate additional OPEC+ production increases and even a possible Iranian return to the market,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.