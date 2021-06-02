Nvidia’s new RTX 3070 and 3080 Ti cards attempt to cater to gamers and miners By Cointelegraph

Nvidia’s new RTX 3070 and 3080 Ti cards attempt to cater to gamers and miners
Nvidia’s new 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards will launch with hash rate limiters built in when they go on sale later this month. Nvidia (NASDAQ:) announced the pending release of the new cards during its Computex 2021 livestream on Monday, where it unveiled specifications and release dates for both models.
Of particular interest to cryptocurrency enthusiasts is Nvidia’s decision to launch the cards with in-built limiters aimed at curbing their Ether-mining utility.
