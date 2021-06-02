NetApp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com

© Reuters. NetApp Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4
Investing.com – NetApp (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
NetApp announced earnings per share of $1.17 on revenue of $1.56B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.12 on revenue of $1.5B.
NetApp shares are up 16% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.51% from its 52 week high of $80.63 set on May 27. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 12.04% from the start of the year.
NetApp follows other major Technology sector earnings this month
NetApp’s report follows an earnings beat by NVIDIA on May 26, who reported EPS of $3.66 on revenue of $5.66B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.29 on revenue of $5.4B.
Cisco had beat expectations on May 19 with third quarter EPS of $0.83 on revenue of $12.8B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8219 on revenue of $12.57B.
