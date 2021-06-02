Nasdaq listed Bitcoin miners urge China to open doors to green mining By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
The CEO of Nasdaq-listed Canaan Inc, a China-based firm that specializes in (BTC) mining equipment, argued that China’s Bitcoin mining ban should make allowances for green-energy users during a conference call on Tuesday.

Zhang Nangeng said that an indiscriminate ban on Bitcoin mining failed to take into account the potential economic benefits that could arise from embracing green-energy mining. Zhang stated that mining could present a solution to the oversupply of electricity in certain regions of the country, where resultant low energy prices already attract miners.